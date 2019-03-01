MASTERPIECE
Victoria, Season 3
Episode Eight
Sunday, March 3, 2019; 9-10pm ET
The world’s eyes are on the Great Exhibition, and the Royal couple. Does triumph or failure beckon?
Picture Shows: Queen Victoria played by Jenna Coleman and Abigail played by Sabrina Bartlett
For editorial use only.
Courtesy of Justin Slee/ITV Plc for MASTERPIECE
Victoria, Season 3 Finale – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
March 1, 2019 TV
2019-03-01
The world’s eyes are on the Great Exhibition, and the Royal couple. Does triumph or failure beckon?
Check Also
Courtney B. Vance hosts this celebration of the renowned, respected and popular historian.