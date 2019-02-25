 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Skills – Thursday at 9 p.m.

Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Skills – Thursday at 9 p.m.

By

February 25, 2019 TV

Beautifully filmed on location along his favorite “Best of Europe” loop — Amsterdam, Germany’s Rhineland and Bavaria, Italy’s Riviera, Siena and Venice, the Swiss Alps, Paris, and London — Rick shares his most up-to-date tips on planning an itinerary, hurdling the language barrier, driving cars, catching trains, avoiding crowds and crime, eating and sleeping on a budget, and more.

Check Also

Pinkalicious & Peterrific – Weekdays at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Follow the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother Peter in PBS KIDS’ newest animated encouraging …

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties