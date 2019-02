Resilience: The Biology of Hope and the Science of Stress – Friday at 9 p.m.

As the new documentary Resilience reveals, toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at a greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time, and early death.

All public television stations in Florida are simultaneously broadcasting this documentary. More information available at https://www.wuft.org/resilience/