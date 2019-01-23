 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / Victoria, Season 3 – Sunday at 9 p.m.
MASTERPIECE Victoria, Season 3 Episode One Sunday, January 13, 2019; 9-10pm ET Revolution sweeps across Europe and pressure builds on Victoria with new arrivals at the Palace. Picture Shows: Prince Albert played by Tom Hughes and Prince Bertie played by Laurie Shepherd For editorial use only. Courtesy of Justin Slee/ITV Plc for MASTERPIECE

Victoria, Season 3 – Sunday at 9 p.m.

By

January 23, 2019 TV

Episode 3: Albert relishes family time away from London, but Victoria is desperate to get back to the Palace.

Check Also

INDEPENDENT LENS: The King – Monday at 9 p.m.

Climb into Elvis’ 1963 Rolls-Royce for a musical road trip and meditation on modern America.

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties