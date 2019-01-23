Adriana Zabala as Sister James,Êa teacher and a nun and Christine Brewer as Sister Aloysius Beauvier,Êthe school principal in Minnesota Opera's Doubt
music by Douglas J. Cuomo
Ê
libretto by John Patrick Shanley
after his play © 2005 and film © 2008
world premiere
a New Works Initiative Production
January 26, 29, 31, February 2, and 3, 2013
Ordway, Saint Paul
sung in English with English captions
CREATIVE TEAM:
conductor - Christopher Franklin
stage director - Kevin Newbury
set designer - Robert Brill
costume designer - Paul Carey
lighting designer - Japhy Weideman
CAST:
Father Brendan Flynn,Êa parish priest - Matthew Worth
Sister Aloysius Beauvier,Êthe school principal - Christine Brewer
Sister James,Êa teacher and a nun - Adriana Zabala
Mrs. Miller,ÊDonald's mother - Denyce Graves
GREAT PERFORMANCES: Doubt from Minnesota Opera – Friday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
January 23, 2019 TV
Watch an adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s hit 2005 Broadway play and the 2008 film about suspicion leading to a battle of wills at a Bronx Catholic school. Starring Christine Brewer, Adriana Zabala, Matthew Worth and Denyce Graves.
