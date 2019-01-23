Adriana Zabala as Sister James,Êa teacher and a nun and Christine Brewer as Sister Aloysius Beauvier,Êthe school principal in Minnesota Opera's Doubt music by Douglas J. Cuomo Ê libretto by John Patrick Shanley after his play © 2005 and film © 2008 world premiere a New Works Initiative Production January 26, 29, 31, February 2, and 3, 2013 Ordway, Saint Paul sung in English with English captions CREATIVE TEAM: conductor - Christopher Franklin stage director - Kevin Newbury set designer - Robert Brill costume designer - Paul Carey lighting designer - Japhy Weideman CAST: Father Brendan Flynn,Êa parish priest - Matthew Worth Sister Aloysius Beauvier,Êthe school principal - Christine Brewer Sister James,Êa teacher and a nun - Adriana Zabala Mrs. Miller,ÊDonald's mother - Denyce Graves

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Doubt from Minnesota Opera – Friday at 9 p.m. By Watch an adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s hit 2005 Broadway play and the 2008 film about suspicion leading to a battle of wills at a Bronx Catholic school. Starring Christine Brewer, Adriana Zabala, Matthew Worth and Denyce Graves. Share Facebook

