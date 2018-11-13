CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JUNE 28: Rescuers install a water pump inside Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 28, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Rescuers battle heavy rain in northern Thailand as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave since Saturday night after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. Teams of Navy SEAL divers worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as senior Thai government officials warned on Wednesday that time is running out and the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach, with soldiers and park rangers seeking other entry points into the cave system. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
NOVA: Thai Cave Rescue – Wednesday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
November 13, 2018 TV
2018-11-13
Follow the harrowing operation to rescue 12 boys stranded in a flooded cave in Thailand.
