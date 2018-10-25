MASTERPIECE
“The Durrells in Corfu” Season 3
Sundays, September 30 - November 18, 2018; 8-9pm ET
Episode Five
Sunday, October 28, 2018: 9-10pm ET on PBS
A new Italian family takes up residence in Corfu, taking up more of Spiro's time then
Louisa would like. They seem to have left Italy in a hurry and everyone wants to find out
why.
Shown: Spiro (ALEXIS GEORGOULIS)
& Louisa Durrell (KEELEY HAWES)
For editorial use only.
Credit: Joss Barratt for Sid Gentle Films & MASTERPIECE
The Durrells in Corfu, Season 3 – Sunday at 8 p.m.
By swagner
October 25, 2018 TV
2018-10-25
A new Italian family arrives in Corfu, taking up more of Spiro’s time than Louisa would like.
Check Also
FRONTLINE’s year-long investigation goes inside the truth and consequences of Facebook’s rise as a global …