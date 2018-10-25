 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / The Durrells in Corfu, Season 3 – Sunday at 8 p.m.
MASTERPIECE “The Durrells in Corfu” Season 3 Sundays, September 30 - November 18, 2018; 8-9pm ET Episode Five Sunday, October 28, 2018: 9-10pm ET on PBS A new Italian family takes up residence in Corfu, taking up more of Spiro's time then Louisa would like. They seem to have left Italy in a hurry and everyone wants to find out why. Shown: Spiro (ALEXIS GEORGOULIS) & Louisa Durrell (KEELEY HAWES) For editorial use only. Credit: Joss Barratt for Sid Gentle Films & MASTERPIECE

The Durrells in Corfu, Season 3 – Sunday at 8 p.m.

By

October 25, 2018 TV

A new Italian family arrives in Corfu, taking up more of Spiro’s time than Louisa would like.

Check Also

FRONTLINE: The Facebook Dillema – Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m.

FRONTLINE’s year-long investigation goes inside the truth and consequences of Facebook’s rise as a global …

© 2018 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties