Downton Abbey Season 3
Sundays, January 6 - February 17, 2013 on MASTERPIECE on PBS - Part 6
Shown from left to right: Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley, Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess, Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Ruairi Conaghan as Kieran Branson, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Countess of Grantham and Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley
©Giles Keyte/Carnival Film & Television Limited 2012 for MASTERPIECE
Downton Abbey, Season 3 – Saturday at 8 p.m.
By swagner
October 25, 2018 TV
2018-10-25
Episode 6: Branson has a strong supporter in his corner after making a tough decision, and Robert and Cora’s relationship is under greater pressure.
