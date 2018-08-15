Hamilton
Richard Rodgers Theatre
Cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda Alexander Hamilton
Javier Muñoz Alexander Hamilton
Alternate
Carleigh Bettiol
Andrew Chappelle
Ariana DeBose
Alysha Deslorieux
Daveed Diggs Marquis De Lafayette
Thomas Jefferson
Renee Elise Goldsberry Angelica Schuyler
Jonathan Groff King George III
Sydney James Harcourt
Neil Haskell
Sasha Hutchings
Christopher Jackson George Washington
Thayne Jasperson
Jasmine Cephas Jones Peggy Schuyler
Maria Reynolds
Stephanie Klemons
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Morgan Marcell
Leslie Odom, Jr. Aaron Burr
Okieriete Onaodowan Hercules Mulligan
James Madison
Anthony Ramos John Laurens
Phillip Hamilton
Jon Rua
Austin Smith
Phillipa Soo Eliza Hamilton
Seth Stewart
Betsy Struxness
Ephraim Sykes
Voltaire Wade-Green
Standby: Javier Muñoz (Alexander Hamilton)
Production Credits:
Thomas Kail (Director)
Andy Blankenbuehler (Choreographer)
David Korins (Scenic Design)
Paul Tazewell (Costume Design)
Howell Binkley (Lighting Design)
Other Credits:
Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Book by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Hamilton’s America – Sunday at 9 p.m.
GREAT PERFORMANCES explores the making of the Broadway phenomenon and the history behind it.
