Endeavour, Season 5 MASTERPIECE Mystery! Sundays, June 24–July 29, 2018 at 9pm ET on PBS Part Three: "Passenger" Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 9-10:30pm ET Endeavour investigates the disappearance of a local woman - with initial fears linking it to the unsolved murder of a teenager, killed several years earlier. Meanwhile, Thursday is absorbed in the investigation of a lorry hijack - which he suspects is linked to local gangster Eddie Nero. The murder investigation takes a surprising turn when a woman's body is discovered, but Endeavour notices anomalies at the murder scene which point away from the cold case theory. An invitation to Joan's new flat reminds Endeavour of the past, but could it also offer a chance for the future?

Endeavour, Season 5: Passenger – Sunday at 9 p.m. Morse investigates a disappearance, fearing that it's linked it to an unsolved murder years ago.

