Endeavour, Season 5: Passenger – Sunday at 9 p.m.

Part Three: "Passenger"
Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 9-10:30pm ET
Endeavour investigates the disappearance of a local woman - with initial fears
linking it to the unsolved murder of a teenager, killed several years earlier. Meanwhile,
Thursday is absorbed in the investigation of a lorry hijack - which he suspects is linked
to local gangster Eddie Nero. The murder investigation takes a surprising turn when
a woman's body is discovered, but Endeavour notices anomalies at the murder scene
which point away from the cold case theory. An invitation to Joan's new flat reminds
Endeavour of the past, but could it also offer a chance for the future?
