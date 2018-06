NOVA: Rise of the Superstorms – Wednesday at 9 p.m.

An aerial view of a zone in the Florida Keys displays the damage sustained from Hurrican Irma Sept. 12, 2017. The Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys two days earlier causing widespread devastation to many of the structures within the archipelago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)