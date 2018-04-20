Unforgotten, Season 1
MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS
Season 1, Episode 3
Sunday, April 22, 2018, 9-10:30pm ET
The past catches up with suspects Father Rob, Lizzie, Sir Phillip, and Eric. But which one is Jimmy’s killer? It takes a second cold case to solve the mystery.
Shown: Sanjeev Bhaskar as DS Sunny Khan
For editorial use only.
Photo Courtesy of John Rogers/Mainstreet Pictures 2015 for MASTERPIECE
Unforgotten, Season 1 – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
April 20, 2018 TV
2018-04-20
The past catches up with suspects Father Rob, Lizzie, Sir Phillip and Eric. But which one is Jimmy’s killer? It takes a second cold case to solve the mystery.
Check Also
Follow the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother Peter in PBS KIDS’ newest animated encouraging …