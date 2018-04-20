Unforgotten, Season 1 – Sunday at 9 p.m.

Unforgotten, Season 1 MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS Season 1, Episode 3 Sunday, April 22, 2018, 9-10:30pm ET The past catches up with suspects Father Rob, Lizzie, Sir Phillip, and Eric. But which one is Jimmy’s killer? It takes a second cold case to solve the mystery. Shown: Sanjeev Bhaskar as DS Sunny Khan For editorial use only. Photo Courtesy of John Rogers/Mainstreet Pictures 2015 for MASTERPIECE

