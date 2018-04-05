Unforgotten, Season 1
MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS
Season 1, Episode 1
Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9-10:30pm ET
Cassie and Sunny confront a skeleton buried in a cellar. Is it ancient or more recent? Moldering clues tell them it’s a forty-year-old murder and identify suspects Father Rob, Lizzie, Sir Phillip, and Eric.
Shown from left to right: Nicola Walker as DCI Cassie Stuart and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DS Sunny Khan
Photo Courtesy of John Rogers/Mainstreet Pictures 2015 for MASTERPIECE
Unforgotten on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m.
April 5, 2018 TV
2018-04-05
Follow a stone-cold case of murder that tests the wits of crime-solving duo DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker, LAST TANGO IN HALIFAX) and DS Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar, INDIAN SUMMERS).
