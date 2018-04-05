Unforgotten, Season 1 MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS Season 1, Episode 1 Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9-10:30pm ET Cassie and Sunny confront a skeleton buried in a cellar. Is it ancient or more recent? Moldering clues tell them it’s a forty-year-old murder and identify suspects Father Rob, Lizzie, Sir Phillip, and Eric. Shown from left to right: Nicola Walker as DCI Cassie Stuart and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DS Sunny Khan For editorial use only. Photo Courtesy of John Rogers/Mainstreet Pictures 2015 for MASTERPIECE

Unforgotten on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m. By Follow a stone-cold case of murder that tests the wits of crime-solving duo DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker, LAST TANGO IN HALIFAX) and DS Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar, INDIAN SUMMERS). Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner