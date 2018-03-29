The Child In Time MASTERPIECE on PBS Sunday, April 1 at 9pm ET In an adaptation of Ian McEwan’s award-winning 1987 novel by the same name, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly Macdonald star as the grieving parents of a missing little girl. Set two years after the girl’s disappearance, the film explores the dark territory of a marriage devastated, the loss of childhood, the fluidity of time, grief, hope and acceptance. Shown from left to right: Kelly Macdonald as Julie Lewis and Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Lewis For editorial use only. No third party rights granted. Courtesy of Pinewood Television, SunnyMarch TV and MASTERPIECE for BBC One and MASTERPIECE

MASTERPIECE: The Child in Time – Sunday at 9 p.m. By A moment of distraction triggers a crisis in the lives of a happy, successful British couple in Ian McEwan’s haunting tale of a lost child and redeemed love, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire). Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner