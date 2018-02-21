Victoria, Season 2 MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode Seven - Season Finale Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 9pm ET It's Christmastime at the palace and Albert is intent on recreating the holiday joy he remembers from his youth. Victoria gets more than one surprise visitor and finds herself threatened by a relative. Meanwhile, the festive spirit sparks romantic tension throughout the palace. Shown from left to right: Jenna Coleman as Victoria and Zaris-Angel Hator as Sarah For editorial use only. ©ITVStudios2017 for MASTERPIECE

Victoria, Season 2 Finale: Comfort and Joy – Sunday at 9 p.m. By Christmas brings surprise visitors, threats to Victoria and romantic tension throughout the palace. Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner