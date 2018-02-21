Victoria, Season 2 Finale: Comfort and Joy – Sunday at 9 p.m.

Victoria, Season 2
MASTERPIECE on PBS
Episode Seven - Season Finale
Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 9pm ET
It's Christmastime at the palace and Albert is intent on recreating the holiday joy he remembers from
his youth. Victoria gets more than one surprise visitor and finds herself threatened by a relative.
Meanwhile, the festive spirit sparks romantic tension throughout the palace.
Shown from left to right: Jenna Coleman as Victoria and Zaris-Angel Hator as Sarah
