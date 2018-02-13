Home Fires
The Final Season
On MASTERPIECE
Sundays, April 2 - May 7, 2017 on PBS at 9pm ET
The moving drama hailed as “irresistible" by The Wall Street Journal returns for a final season. Home Fires follows the story of a group of inspirational women in an English village during World War II. As the conflict takes hold and the separation from their husbands, fathers, sons and brothers becomes more painful, the women rely on one another and the friendships forged through village life. Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey) and Francesca Annis (Reckless) head the extraordinary cast.
Home Fires on MASTERPIECE: Thursdays at 1 p.m.
February 13, 2018 TV
Home Fires follows the story of a group of inspirational women in an English village during World War II. Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey) and Francesca Annis (Reckless) head the extraordinary cast.
