Victoria, Season 2 MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode Five - "The King Over the Water" Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 9pm ET Feeling suffocated by the weight of the crown, Victoria escapes with her court to the Scottish Highlands. She and Albert revel in the opportunity to be a normal husband and wife, but the holiday can’t last forever. Shown from left to right: Jenna Coleman as Victoria and Tom Hughes Albert For editorial use only. ©ITVStudios2017 for MASTERPIECE

Victoria, Season 2: The King Over the Water – Sunday at 9 p.m.

