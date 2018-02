Victoria, Season 2 MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode Four - "Faith, Hope & Charity" Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 9pm ET News of the horrific famine in Ireland has finally reached the Queen. She is adamant that her government should be doing more to help, but meets with surprising opposition from her Prime Minister. Shown from left to right: Adrian Schiller as Penge, Ferdinand Kingsley as Francatelli and Nell Hudson as Skerrett For editorial use only. ©ITVStudios2017 for MASTERPIECE

