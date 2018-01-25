Victoria, Season 2
MASTERPIECE on PBS
Episode Three - "Entente Cordiale"
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 9pm ET
Victoria decides to try her hand at foreign relations, and takes the royal court on an
adventure to France, stepping toe to toe with the cunning King of the French, Louis
Philippe.
Shown from left to right: Jenna Coleman as Victoria and Tom Hughes as Albert
Victoria, Season 2: Entente Cordiale – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
January 25, 2018 TV
