Victoria, Season 2 MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode Three - "Entente Cordiale" Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 9pm ET Victoria decides to try her hand at foreign relations, and takes the royal court on an adventure to France, stepping toe to toe with the cunning King of the French, Louis Philippe. Shown from left to right: Jenna Coleman as Victoria and Tom Hughes as Albert For editorial use only. ©ITVStudios2017 for MASTERPIECE

Victoria, Season 2: Entente Cordiale – Sunday at 9 p.m.

January 25, 2018 TV

Victoria decides to try her hand at foreign relations and goes toe to toe with the French king.

