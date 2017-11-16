The Durrells in Corfu, Season 2
Sundays, October 15 - November 19, 2017 at 8pm ET
On MASTERPIECE on PBS
Episode Six
Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 8pm ET
With two women in labor plus a stabbing victim, Dr. Petrides has his hands full.
Louisa, Leslie, and Spiro come to the rescue. Gerry’s otter is also giving birth.
The Durrells in Corfu, Season 2 Finale – Sunday at 8 p.m.
November 16, 2017 TV
With two women in labor plus a stabbing victim, Dr. Petrides has his hands full. Louisa, Leslie, and Spiro come to the rescue. Gerry’s otter is also giving birth.
