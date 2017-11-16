The Collection Sundays, October 8 - November 19, 2017 at 10pm ET On MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode Seven Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 10pm ET Nina is torn between Claude, Billy, and the baby she gave up for adoption. Charlotte’s new business venture hits the rocks. Amid a glittering celebration of high fashion, Inspector Bompard makes a surprise appearance. Shown from left to right: Claude Sabine (TOM RILEY) & Nina (JENNA THIAM) For editorial use only. Courtesy of Nick Briggs/Lookout Point for MASTERPIECE

The Collection: Series Finale – Sunday at 10 p.m. By Nina is torn; Charlotte’s new business venture hits the rocks; Bompard makes a surprise appearance. Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner