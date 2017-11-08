Protect My Public Media
Home / TV / The Collection – Sunday at 10 p.m.
The Collection Sundays, October 8 - November 19, 2017 at 10pm ET On MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode Six Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 10pm ET While Dominique is in recovery, Charlotte courts Claude for her renegade fashion house. Nina tells Claude the truth. Marianne reluctantly reveals the past. The inspector spots a crucial clue. Shown: Claude Sabine (TOM RILEY) For editorial use only. Courtesy of Nick Briggs/Lookout Point for MASTERPIECE

The Collection – Sunday at 10 p.m.

By

November 8, 2017 TV

While Dominique is in recovery, Charlotte courts Claude for her renegade fashion house. Nina tells Claude the truth. Marianne reluctantly reveals the past. The inspector spots a crucial clue.

Check Also

A Year in Space – Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Follow Scott Kelly’s 12-month mission on the International Space Station, from launch to descent.

© 2017 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties