The Collection – Sunday at 10 p.m.

Sundays, October 8 - November 19, 2017 at 10pm ET
Episode Six
Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 10pm ET
While Dominique is in recovery, Charlotte courts Claude for her renegade fashion house. Nina tells
Claude the truth. Marianne reluctantly reveals the past. The inspector spots a crucial clue.
Shown: Claude Sabine (TOM RILEY)
By swagner
November 8, 2017 TV
2017-11-08
