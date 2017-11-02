The Durrell’s in Corfu, Season 2 – Saturday at 10 p.m.

Protect My Public Media
The Durrells in Corfu, Season 2 Sundays, October 15 - November 19, 2017 at 8pm ET On MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode Three Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 8pm ET A birthday party for Louisa gets her brooding about her age. Leslie takes up fashion photography. Gerry wears out another tutor. Vasilia offers Louisa a diabolical deal.

November 2, 2017 TV

A birthday party for Louisa leaves her brooding about her age. Leslie takes up fashion photography. Gerry wears out another tutor. Vasilia offers Louisa a diabolical deal.

