The Durrells in Corfu, Season 2
Sundays, October 15 - November 19, 2017 at 8pm ET
On MASTERPIECE on PBS
Episode Three
Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 8pm ET
A birthday party for Louisa gets her brooding about her age. Leslie takes up fashion photography. Gerry wears out another tutor. Vasilia offers Louisa a diabolical deal.
Shown: Margo (Daisy Waterstone)
The Durrell’s in Corfu, Season 2 – Saturday at 10 p.m.
By swagner
November 2, 2017 TV
2017-11-02
