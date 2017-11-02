Episode Six
Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 9pm ET
Rev. Whitworth puts Morwenna through the tortures of the damned. Aunt Agatha and George cross swords in their deadliest match yet. Demelza gets an admirer who owes his life to Ross.
Shown: Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza Poldark
Poldark on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
November 2, 2017 TV
