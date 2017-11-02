Episode Six Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 9pm ET Rev. Whitworth puts Morwenna through the tortures of the damned. Aunt Agatha and George cross swords in their deadliest match yet. Demelza gets an admirer who owes his life to Ross. Shown: Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza Poldark For editorial use only. Courtesy of Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE

Poldark on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m. By Rev. Whitworth puts Morwenna through the tortures of the damned. Aunt Agatha and George cross swords in their deadliest match yet. Demelza gets an admirer who owes his life to Ross. Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner