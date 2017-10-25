The Collection: Episode 4: Sunday at 10 p.m.

Protect My Public Media
The Collection Sundays, October 8 - November 19, 2017 at 10pm ET On MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode Four Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 10pm ET Inspector Bompard tightens the noose on the Sabines. Paul concocts false evidence. Nina gets closer to her child's identity. Claude has a new lover. Someone steals Billy's photos of Nina's triumph.

Inspector Bompard tightens the noose on the Sabines. Paul concocts false evidence. Nina gets closer to her child’s identity. Claude has a new lover. Someone steals Billy’s photos of Nina’s triumph.

