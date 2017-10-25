The Collection
Sundays, October 8 - November 19, 2017 at 10pm ET
On MASTERPIECE on PBS
Episode Four
Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 10pm ET
Inspector Bompard tightens the noose on the Sabines. Paul concocts false evidence. Nina gets closer to her child’s identity. Claude has a new lover. Someone steals Billy’s photos of Nina’s triumph.
Shown: Claude Sabine (TOM RILEY)
For editorial use only.
Courtesy of Nick Briggs/Lookout Point for MASTERPIECE
The Collection: Episode 4: Sunday at 10 p.m.
By swagner
October 25, 2017 TV
2017-10-25
Inspector Bompard tightens the noose on the Sabines. Paul concocts false evidence. Nina gets closer to her child’s identity. Claude has a new lover. Someone steals Billy’s photos of Nina’s triumph.
Check Also
Discover the real story of the notorious author, starring Denis O’Hare as Edgar Allan Poe.