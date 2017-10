Episode Four Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 9pm ET With Dwight languishing in a French prison, Ross takes a desperate gamble. Drake joins Ross’s mission after Morwenna breaks with him. George jockeys for a triumph in politics. Shown: Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark For editorial use only. Courtesy of Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE

Poldark, Season 3 – Sunday at 9 p.m. By Ross takes a desperate gamble; Drake joins Ross’ mission; George jockeys for a political triumph. Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner