She Loves Me
Studio 54
Cast List:
Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, Jane Krakowski, René Auberjonois, Gavin Creel, Nicholas Barasch, Peter Bartlett, Michael McGrath, Cameron Adams, Alison Cimmet, Justin Bowen, Preston Truman Boyd, Benjamin Eakeley, Sara Edwards, Michael Fatica, Gina Ferrall, Jenifer Foote, Andrew Kober, Laura Shoop, Jim Walton
Production Credits:
Scott Ellis (director)
David Rockwell (scenic design)
Jeff Mahshie (costume design)
Donald Holder (lighting design)
Jon Weston (sound design)
Larry Hochman (orchestrations)
David Krane (dance arrangements and incidental music)
Other Credits:
Lyrics by: Sheldon Harnick
Music by: Jerry Bock
Book by Joe Masteroff -
Great Performances: She Loves Me – Friday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
October 16, 2017 TV
2017-10-16
Enjoy the musical about feuding clerks who are romantic pen pals; with Laura Benanti & Zachary Levi.
