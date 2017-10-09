Protect My Public Media
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Le'Andria Johnson performs with Kirk Franklin onstage during the GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends at Beacon Theatre on July 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NARAS)

Great Performances: Grammy Salute to Music Legends 2017 – Friday at 9 p.m.

October 9, 2017 TV

Salute Shirley Caesar, Charley Pride, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, the Velvet Underground and more.

