The Vietnam War: Things Fall Apart – Sunday at 8 and 9:30 p.m.

Episode Six: Things Fall Apart (Jan. 1968 – July 1968). On the eve of the Tet holiday, North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces launch surprise attacks on cities and military bases throughout the south, suffering devastating losses but casting grave doubt on Johnson’s promise that there is “light at the end of the tunnel.” The president decides not to run again and the country is staggered by assassinations and unrest.
Check Also
The Vietnam War: The History of the World – Tuesday at 8 and 10 p.m.
Episode Eight: The History of the World (April 1969 – May 1970). With morale plummeting …