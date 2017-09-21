The Vietnam War: The History of the World – Tuesday at 8 and 10 p.m.

Episode Eight: The History of the World (April 1969 – May 1970). With morale plummeting in Vietnam, President Nixon begins withdrawing American troops. As news breaks of an unthinkable massacre committed by American soldiers, the public debates the rectitude of the war, while an incursion into Cambodia reignites antiwar protests with tragic consequences.