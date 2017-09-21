The Vietnam War: A Disrespectful Loyalty – Wednesday at 8 and 10 p.m.

Episode Nine: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970 – March 1973). South Vietnamese forces fighting on their own in Laos suffer a terrible defeat. Massive U.S. airpower makes the difference in halting an unprecedented North Vietnamese offensive. After being re-elected in a landslide, Nixon announces Hanoi has agreed to a peace deal. American prisoners of war will finally come home – to a bitterly divided country.
