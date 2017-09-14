The Vietnam War: This Is What We Do – Thursday at 8 and 9:30 p.m.

(July 1967 – December 1967) American casualties and enemy body counts mount as Marines face deadly North Vietnamese ambushes and artillery south of the DMZ and Army units chase an elusive enemy in the central highlands. Hanoi lays plans for a massive surprise offensive, and the Johnson Administration reassures the American public that victory is in sight.