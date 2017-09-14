Protect My Public Media
Home / TV / The Vietnam War: Resolve – Wednesday at 8 and 10 p.m.

The Vietnam War: Resolve – Wednesday at 8 and 10 p.m.

By

September 14, 2017 TV

Defying American airpower, North Vietnamese troops and materiel stream down the Ho Chi Minh Trail into the south, while Saigon struggles to “pacify the countryside.” As an antiwar movement builds back home, hundreds of thousands of soldiers and Marines discover that the war they are being asked to fight in Vietnam is nothing like their fathers’ war.

Check Also

The Vietnam War: The River Styx – Tuesday at 8 and 10 p.m.

With South Vietnam in chaos, hardliners in Hanoi seize the initiative and send combat troops …

© 2017 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties