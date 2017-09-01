Endeavour: Lazaretto – Sunday at 9 p.m.

MASTERPIECE Mystery!
“Endeavour” Season 4
Part Three: “Lazaretto”
Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 9pm ET
Whispers of a cursed ward at the local hospital and a seemingly innocuous death begin a chain of events that leads Endeavour to investigate the dark depths of the hospital, its staff and its patients. Meanwhile, he is forced to confront his own ghosts as he discovers a chilling secret.
Shown: Anton Lesser as Chief Superintendent Bright.
Photo courtesy of ITV Plc and MASTERPIECE.
For editorial use only.
By swagner
September 1, 2017 TV
2017-09-01
