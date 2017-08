MASTERPIECE Mystery! “Endeavour” Season 4 Part Two: “Canticle” Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 9pm ET When morality advocate Joy Pettybon receives a death threat, Endeavour must protect her at all costs. But the arrival of a rebellious band, The Wildwood, quickly drags Endeavour into a bloody war of social attitudes that just had its first fatality. Shown: Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse. Photo courtesy of ITV Plc and MASTERPIECE. For editorial use only.

