Endeavour, Season 4: Game – Sunday at 9 p.m.

MASTERPIECE Mystery!
“Endeavour” Season 4
Part One: “Game”
Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 9pm ET
Endeavour, struggling with Joan Thursday’s sudden departure, finds himself
consumed by a nightmarish hunt for a serial killer. He must race against time to find the connection between a chess-playing “thinking” machine and a baffling
drowning.
Shown: Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse.
Photo courtesy of ITV Plc and MASTERPIECE.
For editorial use only.
