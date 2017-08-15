MASTERPIECE Mystery! “Endeavour” Season 4 Part One: “Game” Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 9pm ET Endeavour, struggling with Joan Thursday’s sudden departure, finds himself consumed by a nightmarish hunt for a serial killer. He must race against time to find the connection between a chess-playing “thinking” machine and a baffling drowning. Shown: Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse. Photo courtesy of ITV Plc and MASTERPIECE. For editorial use only.

Endeavour, Season 4: Game – Sunday at 9 p.m.

