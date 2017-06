Prime Suspect: Tennison On MASTERPIECE on PBS in 2017 Shown: STEFANIE MARTINI as Tennison For editorial use only. Not for use on social media. Courtesy of ITV Studios and NoHo Film & Televison for ITV and MASTERPIECE

Prime Suspect: Tennison on MASTERPIECE – Premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. By Survey the early career of iconic detective Jane Tennison—the role played by Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect. The drama rewinds to 1970s London, when Jane (Stefanie Martini) is a young probationary officer in an environment where sexism is the norm. Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner