Grantchester, Season 3
MASTERPIECE on PBS
Part One
Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 9 - 10:30pm ET
It’s the week before Christmas, 1954. Vicar Sidney Chambers is engrossed with
holiday duties, but distracted by an impossible situation — how can a vicar and
a woman carrying her estranged husband’s baby ever make it work? If that isn’t
enough to keep him busy, there’s a new case to solve. When a would-be groom is
found dead with the wedding rings lodged in his mouth, Geordie is horrified: these
are the hallmarks of a years-old unsolved murder.
Shown from left to right: James Norton as Sidney Chambers, Lorne MacFadyen as Phil Wilkinson and Robson Green as Geordie Keating
Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE
For editorial use only.
GRANTCHESTER on Masterpiece – Premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
June 12, 2017 TV
2017-06-12
