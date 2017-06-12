GRANTCHESTER on Masterpiece – Premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.

Grantchester, Season 3 MASTERPIECE on PBS Part One Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 9 - 10:30pm ET It’s the week before Christmas, 1954. Vicar Sidney Chambers is engrossed with holiday duties, but distracted by an impossible situation — how can a vicar and a woman carrying her estranged husband’s baby ever make it work? If that isn’t enough to keep him busy, there’s a new case to solve. When a would-be groom is found dead with the wedding rings lodged in his mouth, Geordie is horrified: these are the hallmarks of a years-old unsolved murder. Shown from left to right: James Norton as Sidney Chambers, Lorne MacFadyen as Phil Wilkinson and Robson Green as Geordie Keating Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE For editorial use only.

