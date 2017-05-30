Downton Abbey | Series Six We return to the sumptuous setting of Downton Abbey for the sixth and final season of this internationally acclaimed hit drama series. As our time with the Crawleys begins to draw to a close, we see what will finally become of them all. The family and the servants, who work for them, remain inseparably interlinked as they face new challenges and begin forging different paths in a rapidly changing world. Photographer: Nick Briggs

The Weddings of Downton Abbey – Sunday at 7 p.m. By For all six seasons, the relationships of the couples on “Downton Abbey” have had us celebrating, commiserating, and above all, sharing their most vulnerable and very best moments. This celebration, hosted by Hugh Bonneville, includes some of the most romantic and touching wedding scenes and episodes from the series. Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner