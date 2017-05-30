This film is the Cinematic, pediatric equivalent of BRAIN ON FIRE-MEETS-Infectious Madness. A film that will change the way we look at mental illness forever. Created by UF Telecommunication Professor Tim Sorel.
Home / TV / My Kid is Not Crazy: A Search for Hope in the Face of Misdiagnosis – Friday at 10:30 p.m.
Check Also
Ethan Bortnick Live in Concert: The Power of Music – Monday at 8 p.m.
The captivating new family music special features the amazing 12-year-old composer, pianist, and entertainer Ethan …