Home Fires: The Final Season – Sunday at 9 p.m.

Home Fires The Final Season On MASTERPIECE Sundays, April 2 - May 7, 2017 on PBS at 9pm ET Episode Two Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 9pm ET Laura’s disgrace becomes public. The attraction between Pat and Marek continues to grow, but the risk of acting on their feelings is huge. Stan returns home on leave, but the family reunion is soured by his overriding concern about invasion. At the reading of the will, Frances discovers that Peter was keeping an enormous secret from her, but the surprise return of one particular villager offers her some unexpected comfort.. Shown: Fenella Woolgar as Alison Scotlock Photo courtesy of iTV Studios and MASTERPIECE For editorial use only.

