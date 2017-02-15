Victoria
On MASTERPIECE on PBS
*SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE*
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017 AT 9PM ET
Continues Sundays, January 22 – February 19, 2017 at 9pm ET
Season Finale on Sunday, March 5 at 9pm ET
Episode Six – "The Engine of Change"
Sunday, February 19 at 9pm ET
With a child on the way, Victoria must choose a regent in case she dies during
childbirth. The Tory party disputes her choice, but she and Albert turn the tables with the aid of the latest in 19th century technology.
Shown from left to right: Jenna Coleman as Victoria and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert
(C) ITV Plc
Victoria on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
February 15, 2017 TV
2017-02-15
With a child on the way, Victoria must choose a regent in case she dies during childbirth. The Tory party disputes her choice, but she and Albert turn the tables with the aid of the latest in 19th-century technology.
Check Also
The kitchen island countertop is installed, the crew starts on a fieldstone wall in the …