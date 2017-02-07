Victoria
On MASTERPIECE on PBS
*SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE*
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017 AT 9PM ET
Continues Sundays, January 22 – February 19, 2017 at 9pm ET
Season Finale on Sunday, March 5 at 9pm ET
Episode Five – "The Queen's Husband"
Sunday, February 12 at 9pm ET
At loose ends in a foreign land, Albert finds a noble cause. Victoria gets her way at court and resorts to a folk cure in the bedroom. Francatelli does Miss Skerrett a favor—for a price.
Shown from left to right: Margaret Clunie as Duchess Harriet Sutherland and David Oakes as Prince Ernest
(C) ITV Plc
Victoria on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
February 7, 2017 TV
2017-02-07
At loose ends in a foreign land, Albert finds a noble cause. Victoria gets her way at court and resorts to a folk cure in the bedroom. Francatelli does Miss Skerrett a favor — for a price.
Check Also
Pioneering shipbuilders embark on an epic endeavor to build the ultimate cruise ship.