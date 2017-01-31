Victoria On MASTERPIECE on PBS *SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE* SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017 AT 9PM ET Continues Sundays, January 22 – February 19, 2017 at 9pm ET Season Finale on Sunday, March 5 at 9pm ET Episode Four – "An Ordinary Woman" Sunday, February 5 at 9pm ET Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince? Shown from left to right: Tom Hughes as Prince Albert and Jenna Coleman as Victoria (C) ITV Plc

Victoria on MASTERPIECE: Sunday at 9 p.m. By Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince? Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner