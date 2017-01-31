Home / TV / Victoria on MASTERPIECE: Sunday at 9 p.m.
Victoria On MASTERPIECE on PBS *SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE* SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017 AT 9PM ET Continues Sundays, January 22 – February 19, 2017 at 9pm ET Season Finale on Sunday, March 5 at 9pm ET Episode Four – "An Ordinary Woman" Sunday, February 5 at 9pm ET Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince? Shown from left to right: Tom Hughes as Prince Albert and Jenna Coleman as Victoria (C) ITV Plc
Victoria On MASTERPIECE on PBS *SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE* SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017 AT 9PM ET Continues Sundays, January 22 – February 19, 2017 at 9pm ET Season Finale on Sunday, March 5 at 9pm ET Episode Four – "An Ordinary Woman" Sunday, February 5 at 9pm ET Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince? Shown from left to right: Tom Hughes as Prince Albert and Jenna Coleman as Victoria (C) ITV Plc

Victoria on MASTERPIECE: Sunday at 9 p.m.

By

January 31, 2017 TV

Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince?

Check Also

suburbia

Murder in Suburbia – Sanctuary – Thursday at 9 p.m.

A housewife who raises money for a charity benefiting African animals turns up dead, and …

© 2017 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties