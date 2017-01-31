Victoria
On MASTERPIECE on PBS
*SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE*
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017 AT 9PM ET
Continues Sundays, January 22 – February 19, 2017 at 9pm ET
Season Finale on Sunday, March 5 at 9pm ET
Episode Four – "An Ordinary Woman"
Sunday, February 5 at 9pm ET
Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince?
Shown from left to right: Tom Hughes as Prince Albert and Jenna Coleman as Victoria
(C) ITV Plc
Victoria on MASTERPIECE: Sunday at 9 p.m.
By swagner
January 31, 2017 TV
2017-01-31
Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince?
Check Also
A housewife who raises money for a charity benefiting African animals turns up dead, and …