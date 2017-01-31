Home / TV / LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: 50 Years of Mostly Mozart – Friday at 9 p.m.
Photo: Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra: "Jupiter" Symphony" Louis Langrée, conductor Richard Goode, piano Concert Photographed: Wednesday, August 5, 2016 at 10:00 PM at Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center; New York, NY. Photograph: © 2016 Richard Termine PHOTO CREDIT - Richard Termine
Photo: Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra: "Jupiter" Symphony" Louis Langrée, conductor Richard Goode, piano Concert Photographed: Wednesday, August 5, 2016 at 10:00 PM at Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center; New York, NY. Photograph: © 2016 Richard Termine PHOTO CREDIT - Richard Termine

LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: 50 Years of Mostly Mozart – Friday at 9 p.m.

By

January 31, 2017 TV

Celebrate 50 years of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival with visionary Mozart programming.

Check Also

suburbia

Murder in Suburbia – Sanctuary – Thursday at 9 p.m.

A housewife who raises money for a charity benefiting African animals turns up dead, and …

© 2017 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties