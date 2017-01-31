LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: 50 Years of Mostly Mozart – Friday at 9 p.m.

Photo: Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra: "Jupiter" Symphony" Louis Langrée, conductor Richard Goode, piano Concert Photographed: Wednesday, August 5, 2016 at 10:00 PM at Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center; New York, NY. Photograph: © 2016 Richard Termine PHOTO CREDIT - Richard Termine