WRUF-­AM Sports Radio to be available on FM and WUFT‐FM Classical/Arts will be launched

Pending expected FCC approval, the UF College of Journalism and Communications this Fall will launch a new 24-hour classical/arts format FM station, which will be a rebroadcast of WUFT-HD2, currently available only through an HD transmission and an online stream. WRUF-AM 850, the longtime “Voice of the Gators,” will also broadcast on FM, available at 95.3 starting sometime in late August. Read More →