The AP Professional and College News Competition results are in…

Congratulations to all the WUFT news students who were honored in the Associated Press Professional Competition. First place awards for radio segments were received for Best Breaking News, Best General Assignment Reporting, Best Series Reporting, Best Sports Feature, Best Use of Sound, and Best Weather Reporting. In the College Competition, radio first place honors were received for Best Breaking News, Best Sports Feature, Best Use of Sound, Best Radio Newscast Up to 15 Minutes, Best Long Light Feature, and Best Long Hard News Feature (a finalist award was also received in this category).