Why Your NPR May Sound A Bit Different

With more people turning to public media for news and info about their communities, NPR is making changes to their program clocks effective Nov 17. Program clocks set the timing of a show’s stories and interviews, newscasts, and funding credits. The clocks are changing to better meet listener needs by providing more opportunities for stations and NPR to provide headline and feature news throughout the hour. It’s part of NPR and WUFT’s shared commitment to deliver the quality reporting and programming you rely on every day. Please tune in and share your feedback on the new format with us.