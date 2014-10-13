Protect My Public Media
Home / Uncategorized / WUFT, 12 Public Media Stations Commission FPREN Studio

WUFT, 12 Public Media Stations Commission FPREN Studio

By

October 13, 2014 Uncategorized

Florida’s 89.1 WUFT-FM has commissioned the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network studios in Gainesville, that serves the network of the 13 public radio stations in the state of Florida. FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate and Florida Director of Emergency Management Bryan Koon were on hand to celebrate the studio launch. Check out more »

Check Also

Thank you for supporting Florida’s 89.1 WUFT-FM

Thanks to your early and generous support, we reached our $75,000 goal early and ended …

Leave a Reply

© 2017 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties