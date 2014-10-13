WUFT, 12 Public Media Stations Commission FPREN Studio

Florida’s 89.1 WUFT-FM has commissioned the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network studios in Gainesville, that serves the network of the 13 public radio stations in the state of Florida. FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate and Florida Director of Emergency Management Bryan Koon were on hand to celebrate the studio launch. Check out more »
