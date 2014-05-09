Protect My Public Media
WUFT News Wins 7 Murrow Awards

May 9, 2014 Uncategorized

Congratulations to WUFT News for winning seven 2014 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the awards in late April.

The awards recognize work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world. The regional winners are automatically entered in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged during the summer. National awards will be presented at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City in October.

